Congress demands transfer of Tulsi Silawat’s brother posted in Indore

The Congress party has demanded removal of Suresh Silawat, brother of minister Tulsi Silawat, from the post of additional director, higher education department, in Indore.

Tulsi Silawat is contesting by-election from Sanwer assembly constituency, which is in Indore district. Congress has charged Suresh Silawat with working for BJP. The complaint stated that Indore is home town of Suresh and he should be transferred from there to ensure free and fair elections.

In another complaint, Congress has demanded to cancel transfer of Anubha Singh, assistant director, public relations, to Raisen. The complaint stated that she was transferred on September 29 evening. Congress alleged that she is close to Prabhuram Chowdhary, who is contesting from Sanchi, in Raisen district.