Congress Calls Statewide Highway Blockade In Madhya Pradesh On May 7 Over Farmers’ Issues

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The injustice being done against farmers in the state is no longer tolerable. On May 7, a massive road blockade will be staged from Maharashtra border to the Rajasthan border, said Jitu Patwari while addressing a rally in Budhni on Tuesday.

The Congress party is gearing up to take to the streets to highlight the problems faced by farmers in the state. The party has formulated a comprehensive strategy for the agitation. Under this plan, a decision has been taken to set up blockades every 10 kilometres to ensure the protest’s impact is felt widely.

During the protest, 50 members of Seva Dal will be present at each location. In the event of a traffic jam, if an ambulance or a patient appears, Seva Dal members will assist in clearing a path.