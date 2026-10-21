 Congress Burns CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Effigy In Bhopal, Mobilises Workers For November Delhi Rallies
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Congress Burns CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Effigy In Bhopal, Mobilises Workers For November Delhi Rallies

Congress workers burned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's effigy in Bhopal on October 20, protesting alleged electoral roll irregularities under the Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao campaign. The party plans Delhi rallies on November 1 and 26, targeting one lakh participants gathering in Gwalior on November 25 before travelling to Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Congress Burns CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Effigy In Bhopal, Mobilises Workers For November Delhi Rallies
Congress Burns CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Effigy In Bhopal, Mobilises Workers For November Delhi Rallies | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party workers burned an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Bhopal on Tuesday as part of the party's Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao campaign against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Similar protests were organised across Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal City Congress Committee burnt an effigy of Kumar at Ambedkar Jayanti Maidan, the second stop in Bhopal.

City president Praveen Saxena said that Congress workers would continue to agitate on the streets until Kumar resigned.

He added that thousands of workers from Bhopal will go to Delhi to participate in INDIA bloc's mega rally on November 1.

At a meeting of district Congress presidents and district in-charges, the state leadership issued instructions to mobilise workers for two major programmes in Delhi on November 1 and November 26.

The party has set a target of bringing one lakh people to Gwalior on November 25, from where leaders and workers will leave together for Delhi the following day.

The campaign launched under the All India Congress Committee's two-month programme includes protests, block-level marches and village meetings to raise concerns over electoral rolls.

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