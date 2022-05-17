Congress attacks MP government over Mandla killings, says it failed to uphold law & order in state

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders on Tuesday attacked government over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state following gruesome murder of a couple and their minor granddaughter in Mandla district.

Attacking the government, former chief minister Kamal Nath termed the Mandla incident atrocities against tribals, while Leader of Opposition Govind Singh alleged that government has failed to uphold the law and order in the state

Unidentified assailants had killed a minor girl and her grandparents and later hung the woman's head from a tree in Patadei village under Mohgaon police station on Tuesday.

Nath stated “A case of murder of three persons of a tribal community including a girl child has come to light in Mandla. I condemn the incident and want to ask the government why atrocities on tribals are increasing continuously in the state.”

“In the name of tribals the state government is busy making false announcements and spending money on its rallies. But it has completely failed to give the basic right to life to the tribal. The government should immediately provide justice to the bereaved family.”

The LoP said the incidents that took place in the recent days show the fearlessness of the criminals who are not even afraid of khaki uniforms. Singh asked home minister Narottam Mishra, whether the government will get the matter probed as earlier police had allegedly not taken any action on the complaints of the victims’ family when their agricultural field was set on fire.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:24 PM IST