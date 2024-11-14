 Congress Accuses BJP Of Reneging On Promises In Satna
The party leaders reminded the BJP of the announcements it had made before the by-election in Raigaon assembly constituency.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has accused the BJP of reneging on the promises it had made before the by-election in Raigaon. The party leaders reminded the BJP of the announcements it had made before the by-election in Raigaon assembly constituency.

President of the District Congress Committee Dileep Mishra , city unit president Maqsood Ahmad and former legislator Kaplana Verma held a press conference on Tuesday to inform the people about the BJP’s failures. At the conference, they criticised former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his failure to carry out the promises.

Mishra said the BJP had made many promises before the Raigaon assembly by-election, but the party did not promise any of them. Mishra further said the ruling party had promised that it would give the Nagar Parishad status to Singhpur and set up a degree college in Raigaon, but nothing had so far been done in that regard.

The admission to college launched through a portal was also closed down, Mishra said. The Congress leaders said although Raigaon had been properly represented in the cabinet, the area had not been developed. They said that the Congress would raise awareness among the people about the failures of the BJP and launch an agitation against the ruling party demanding it to fulfill the promises.

