Communalism In Minority And Majority Communities Is Harmful For Nation, Says Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said the feeling of communalism taking root in the minority and majority communities was harmful for the country.

He was addressing a function on the 62nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Singh said Nehru aspired to build an equitable society and firmly believed that communalism, whether espoused by a minority or majority community, was inherently dangerous for the nation.

Singh further said that attempts were being made in India to entrench superstitions. “Common citizens are distressed and the administrative system has become as oppressive as that of the British era. Dissent is met with persecution,” he added.

Singh’s remarks triggered political reactions with BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma launching a counterattack. Sharma alleged that from Jawaharlal Nehru to Digvijaya Singh, Congress leaders always viewed Hindus negatively.

He further alleged that Congress had consistently portrayed Hindus as enemies.

Sharma said the Congress had stood with those responsible for the country's partition in the past and was continuing minority politics that isolated Muslims instead of integrating them into the mainstream.