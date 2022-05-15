Commissioning of new Kolar pipeline: Despite BMC's assurance, taps run dry for 4th consecutive day in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Water supply in many parts remained disrupted for the fourth consecutive day due to laying of the new Kolar pipeline. Even as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement on Saturday had assured that water supply will be resumed on Sunday, barring E-2 and 1100 quarters, the taps ran try in most of the areas depended on Kolar dam for water needs.

People crowding to fill their vessels as water supply remained disrupted in many parts of Bhopal for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to laying of new Kolar pipeline. | FP

BMC commissioner KVS Choudary on Sunday evening said that water supply was resumed in E-2 and 1100 quarters and by late night remaining areas will be supplied potable water. Drinking water supply in the areas has been disrupted since May 12.

People in all smiles after getting water from a tanker in Kolar area in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

BMC had claimed that the new pipeline laying work which was supposed to be completed in 60 hours was finished 7 hours before the deadline, and regular supply would be ensured from Sunday. Despite all the claims and assurances, only two areas which are dependent on the Kolar plant for water supply get water on Sunday evening. Over 30 percent of the city population was affected from non supply due to commission of the new line.

Restore water supply at the earliest, says displeased minister: Minister for urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh on Sunday expressed deep displeasure over delay in restoring water supply in the city as per the schedule fixed by BMC. Singh, who is also Bhopal district incharge minister, instructed concerned officials to restore water supply as early as possible, said the officials.

People crowding to fill their vessels from tanker as water supply remained disrupted in many parts of Bhopal for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to laying of new Kolar pipeline. | FP

A girl standing for her turn to get her bottles filled as water supply remained disrupted in many parts of Bhopal for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to laying of new Kolar pipeline. |

BMC has not done proper planning for this project and started the pipeline work during the summers when the need for water is at the peak, said the residents facing acute water shortage for the last four days.

Vineet, a resident of Kolar area, said before discontinuing water supply to the area, the civic body did not make any arrangement to cater to the water needs of the people. The BMC did not even send water tankers to our area; the people were left to arrange for the potable water themselves, he added.

People going looking for water as water supply remained disrupted in many parts of Bhopal for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to laying of new Kolar pipeline. | FP

People drawing water from hand pump after pipe water supply remained disrupted for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to laying of new Kolar pipeline. | FP

The commission of this new pipeline will benefit the areas including Arera Colony, Railway Colony, Habibganj, 1100 Quarters, Janta Quarter, Mira Nagar, Char Imli, Panchsheel Nagar, Platinum Plaza, Shastri Nagar, Jawahar Chowk, Jawahar Bal Udyan, Ginnauri, Moti Masjid, Wahedia Tanki, Nishatpura, Pinjomal Tank, Old Bus Stand, Bal Vihar, Qazi Camp, Nehru Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Kotra Government Residence, Bagheera Apartment, South T T Nagar, 228 Quarters, Ambedkar Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, 25th Battalion, Geetanjali Complex, Sanjay Complex, Shahpura A, B-C Sector, Gulmohar, Trilanga, E-7 Extension, Gaura Village, Vishankhedi, Sevaniya Gaur, Libad, Shahpura Cantonment, Islampura, Nadeem Road and Lakherapura.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:11 PM IST