Bhopal: City to get regular water supply from newly laid Kolar line from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens of Bhopal will get regular supply of water from the new pipeline of Kolar from Sunday, after successfully laying it, according to an official statement from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC commissioner KVS Choudary inspected Kolar’s new feeder and gravity line on Saturday and took stock of work of connecting brake pressure tank with the gravity line and directed the officials to complete the work expeditiously and ensure water supply from the new gravity and feeder line.

Half of the city was affected by non supply of water due to the commissioning of new Kolar water pipe line from May 12 afternoon.

Choudary on Saturday also inspected areas which were affected by the non supply of water. According to official information, he also inspected the air valves and also directed to complete the work of commissioning at the earliest in order to ensure proper water supply as soon as possible.

Earlier on Friday, he inspected the brake pressure from the gravity line. As per BMC officials, the capacity of brake pressure tank is 16.50 lakh litres and work was being done to connect 1650 mm diameter gravity line with brake pressure tank. BMC commissioner was apprised that the brake pressure tank has been thoroughly cleaned and 6 pumps are installed in Kolar water treatment plant and 4 pumps are operating and 2 pumps are kept on standby. The ‘Ra water pump’ installed at Kolar is of 1035 horse power and the ‘clear water pump’ is of 985 horse power.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:17 AM IST