‘Come Work For Us’ Dutch Environmentalist Boyan Slat Offers Job To MP’s River Cleaner 'Bittu Tabahi' | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bittu Tabahi, who gained attention for cleaning a garbage-filled river in Madhya Pradesh, has received a job offer from Dutch environmentalist Boyan Slat.

Slat, the founder of The Ocean Cleanup, praised Bittu for his efforts to remove waste from the polluted river. He also invited him to join his organisation, telling him, “Come work for us.”

Bittu’s work had gained widespread attention on social media after videos of him cleaning the river surfaced online. He had taken up the task on his own and worked to remove large amounts of waste from the water.

His efforts have now brought him an opportunity to continue his work on a much bigger level. The offer from Slat could allow Bittu to work with an organisation focused on removing plastic and other waste from rivers and oceans.

The story has also drawn attention to the efforts of local people who take action to keep their surroundings clean and protect the environment.

Surendra Singh Choudhary aka Bittu Tabahi spent months cleaning the river behind a temple in Madhya Pradesh.

And the dehati folks again began throwing waste in it . There should be heavy fine imposed on such dehatis throwing waste anywhere in Public Places. pic.twitter.com/dDZGCK4Djb — God (@Indic_God) September 6, 2026

Took Him Months To Clean The River

While talking about his experience to media persons, Bittu said he faced several problems while cleaning the river. He said he found dead fish in the water and also saw people drinking water from the polluted river. He said keeping the river clean was important because, just like humans have a life, animals and other living beings in the river also have a life.

When asked what his family thought about his work, Bittu said he had carried out the cleaning work without telling them. He said he would do it secretly without informing his family.

Bittu said he had taken a pledge on January 26 to clean the river. He said the work continued for several months and that he often cleaned the river when there were fewer people around. He also continued the work during hot weather.

When asked whether he had taken help from the municipal corporation or any government department, Bittu said he had no complaint against the authorities. Instead, he said his bigger complaint was with people who throw waste into the river.

Bittu also said he plans to continue working for the environment in the future. He said he would take more such pledges and also plant trees and other plants.