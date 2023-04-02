Combined Commanders’ Conference concludes: PM reviews operational readiness of Armed Forces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023 in Bhopal on Saturday.

The Prime Minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during the three-day conference. The PM Modi complimented the Armed Forces for their role in nation building and providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries.

The Prime Minister called upon the three Services to stay ready to deal with the new and emerging threats, emphasising that all steps are being taken to equip the Armed Forces with necessary weapons and technologies.

During the final day of the session, various topics including aspects of digitisation; cyber security; challenges of social media; Aatmanirbharta; absorption of Agniveers were discussed.

In a significant development from the past, the scope of the conference was expanded this year, wherein, a few multi-layered and interactive sessions were conducted with participation of soldiers from every command of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, including the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The three-day conference of combined apex-level military leadership of the country commenced on March 30. The theme was ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. During the conference, deliberations over a varied spectrum of issues were held, including on national security and evolving a Joint Military Vision for the future.

On March 31, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh interacted with the top military brass and reviewed the defence preparedness. He lauded the Armed Forces for their valuable contribution in protecting national interests and providing support to the Government in realising its vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

CM shares details of Indore Temple tragedy with Modi

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. The PM took the details about the Indore temple mishap. The CM apprised Modi of the details of rescue operation, casualties and the injured.

The PM in his address at Rani Kamlapati railway station, condoled the loss of lives in Indore temple tragedy and prayed for fast recovery of the injured. Extending deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the prime minister prayed to the God to give them strength to bear the irreparable loss.