Colour-Coded E-Rickshaws To Run In Shifts To Ease Traffic In Gwalior; Check Details

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to reduce the heavy traffic flow in the city of Gwalior, municipal corporation, police and district administration has started colour coding e-rickshaws of the city. These e-rickshaws will operate in two shifts. This step is taken to reduce the traffic flow on the roads.

Collector Ruchika Chauhan stepped on the roads of the city to monitor the work that is being carried out. Chauhan talked to the rickshaw drivers and the painters, urging them to complete their work promptly and in a timely manner.

According to information, to streamline the traffic system of the city, a colour coding of e-rickshaws' have been implemented. The rickshaws will run in two shifts. Rickshaws have been painted in two colours, yellow and blue. This step has been implemented in three areas of the city, Gola Ka Mandir, Phoolbagh and Aamkho. Approximately, 3100 e-rickshaws of the city have been identified and colour coded.

Collector inspects work at Phoolbagh

Collector Ruchika Chauhan went to the Phoolbagh area of the city and inspected the undergoing painting work. Chauhan met the painters and told them to complete the work quickly. Meeting the rickshaw drivers, she also urged them to get their rickshaws appropriately colour coded so that they can run their rickshaws peacefully.