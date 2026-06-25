Collectors Of Some Districts Together With Khargone May Be Shifted | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is gearing up to make a minor administrative reshuffle as Khargone collector Bhavya Mittal is going on a year-long study leave.

In place of Mittal, another officer will be shifted to Khargone as collector, and the government may send the 2017 batch officer Ankita Dhakre.

The government revoked the suspension of an IAS officer, Rohit Sissoniya, of the same batch some time ago. Sissoniya was suspended after the Bhagirathpura drinking case in Indore.

The government has revoked his suspension, but Sissoniya has yet to get the command of a district.

The names of Parikshit Sanjayrao and Guruprasad of the same batch are also being considered for the position.

Besides Khargone, administrative changes may be made in some other districts. The collector of Mandsaur, Aditi Garg and Neemuch collector Himanshu Chandra may also be shifted.

Public representatives are mounting pressure on the government to remove Himanshu.

The collector of Sahdol Kedar Singh may also be shifted to another place. The government may post some officers as CEO of district Panchayats.

Among the directly recruited officers, who are post as SDOs (revenue) and assistant collectors, may posted in Panchayats as CEOs.