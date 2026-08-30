Collector Sits Beside Tribal Child, Helps Him Wear Socks And Tie Shoelaces In MP’s Dindori | FP photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Anju Pawan Bhadauria and district panchayat CEO Divyanshu Chaudhary personally helped Tribal hostel children put on their shoes and socks during a surprise visit to a hostel in Gaura Kanhari.

The officials inspected the Tribal boys' hostel and interacted with students from Classes 1 to 8, enquiring about their well-being and daily needs.

The visit was part of the administration s Soles for Souls initiative, under which children studying in schools, hostels and ashrams are provided shoes and other essential items with support from officials and staff.

In an emotional moment, collector Bhadauria sat beside a child, put on his socks and personally tied his shoelaces. CEO Chaudhary similarly helped another student with his shoes and socks.

Around 100 students received shoes, socks and water bottles in the first phase of the initiative.

The children later recited poems and stories and performed multiplication tables for the visiting officials. Encouraged by their enthusiasm, the officials distributed chocolates among the students.

AC Tribal Rajendra Jatav and his team were appreciated for their role in implementing the initiative.