Collector Issues Show Cause Notice To Eight Officials, Including Two SDMs, For Failing To Address CM Helpline Complaints

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Mrinal Meena has issued notices to eight officers, including two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), for failing to dispose of complaints lodged through CM Helpline. According to reports, Meena reviews how many complaints filed through CM Helpline are disposed of by the officials. He issues instructions to the officials to work out the complaints within the stipulated time. But as the officials have failed to resolve the issues, he acted against them.

Show-cause notices were issued to Balaghat SDM Gopal Soni and Waraseoni SDM RR Pandey. Likewise, notices were issued to deputy director of animal husbandry Pradeep Kumar Atulkar, district education officer Ashwini Upadhyay, district project officer Mahesh Sharma, and food and civil supplies officer Jyoti Baghel, district project officer Balwant Rahangdale, and district transport officer Animesh Gadhpale.

220 cases come up for hearing

Collector Mrinal Meena sifted through 220 complaints at a public hearing on Tuesday. Most of the plaints were related to PM Awas Yojna. He said that the Central Government had fixed a new target for completing 7,000 houses under PM Awas Yojna. Meena took feedback on the progress of revenue cases in Lanji, Waraseoni and Kirnapur. Meena directed the Tehsildar to reopen a case in Khairlanji and give him reports about it.

Tehsildar said the case had pertained to 2020-21, but as it was not lodged in the RCMS portal of the department, it could not be solved. The case is related to the mutation of Renuka Chandanlal's properties. A complaint about Avanti Nagar colony in Waraseoni came up at the public hearing. Meena took feedback on the complaint from SDM RR Pandey. The collector directed the latter to inquire the case, and if needed, he should register an FIR. The collector said that notices would be issued against those officials who were not present at the public hearing.