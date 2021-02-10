Collections for Ram Temple to cross Rs 150 crore in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A huge amount of money is being collected in the state for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya despite the corona-induced economic recession. The target for collecting money was Rs 100 crore. The collection committee launched the drive keeping that target in mind. But the amount collected has already reached Rs 125 crore. The collection drive will continue till February 15 and the committee set up to collect funds hopes that the amount will cross Rs 150 crore.

According to Omprakash Sisodia of the Nidhi Samarpan Samiti, everyone is benevolently contributing for the temple construction. The amount of money being collected indicates that the collection would far surpass expectations, Sisodia said. When the members of the committee launched the collection drive, they had expected that barely Rs 50 crore would be collected.

Sisodia said that such enthusiasm is being seen among people at the time of collecting funds for the temple that was not witnessed earlier. Many people were coming forward to contact the members of the committee to give contributions, Sisodia said. Seeing the enthusiasm among the people, the state committee has decided to collect funds till February 27. According to Sisodia, the central committee has given time to collect funds till February 15. The funds that might be collected in the state till February 27 would be sent to the Nyas, Sisodia said.

Bureaucrats giving contributions