COLDEST IN MP: Nowgong registers -1 degree Celsius

14 cities: Min temp slides below 5 degrees, Bhopal records 6.2 degrees Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Representative image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The minimum temperature nosedived in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the state. Nowgong recorded minimum temperature of -1 degree Celsius on Sunday, which was the lowest night temperature recorded in Madhya Pradesh so far, meteorological department officials said.

Bhopal shivered at 6.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.7 degrees less in comparison to Saturday’s minimum temperature. The minimum temperature in 14 cities slid below five degrees.

Cold wave with fog and frost continued to affect normal life in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Orange alert has been issued for dense fog and frost in Chambal division and in Panna, Satna, Rewa, Datia, Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Bhind, Umaria districts.

In last 24 hours, intense cold winds lashed Umaria and Chhatarpur while moderate cold winds blew in Bhopal, Ratlam, Raisen, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Malajhkhand, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Gwalior, Betul, Pachmarhi.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature 24.3 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 6.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “Intense cold wave continued in state. Fog and frost affected normal life. Temperature trend is likely to prevail for few more days.”

Min temp on Jan 8

Cities Degrees Celsius

Nowgong -1.0

Umaria 1.5

Malajhkhand 2.1

Rewa 2.4

Datia 2.5

Pachmarhi 3.0

Gwalior 3.2

Raisen 3.6

Jabalpur 3.6

Khajuraho 3.6

Satna 4.0

Mandla 4.2

Damoh 4.5

Guna 5.0

Bhopal: “Close ahatas, set up liquor shops 1 km away from educational institutions”
article-image

