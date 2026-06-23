Coaching Centres Fail Fire Safety Checks; Five May Face Closure | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several fire safety lapses were found at coaching centres, high-rise buildings and hospitals in Bhopal during a special inspection drive conducted on Tuesday following the tragic fire at a Lucknow coaching institute that claimed 15 lives.

The inspections revealed serious lapses, including the absence of a valid fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) at Hamidia Hospital, the state’s largest government healthcare facility.

On Tuesday, four fire department teams inspected nearly 30 coaching institutes across MP Nagar, Piplani, New Market, TT Nagar and Bairagarh.

Authorities also examined large hoardings and billboards installed outside coaching institutes, which could obstruct rescue operations or emergency exits during emergencies.

The survey revealed that none of the coaching centres had conducted mandatory third-party fire audits. Sources said that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) may shut nearly five coaching centres on Wednesday.

Poor ventilation

Inadequate ventilation was one of the most common deficiencies identified in coaching institutes.

Many institutes were operating in enclosed spaces with limited airflow. Officials warned that poor ventilation can increase smoke accumulation during a fire, making evacuation difficult and increasing the risk of suffocation.

Fire NOC missing

During the inspections, officials found that several prominent coaching institutes were operating without a valid fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Authorities stated that the absence of a fire NOC indicates that the buildings have either not been assessed for fire safety compliance or have not fulfilled mandatory safety requirements.

Defective firefighting system

One of the most alarming findings was that firefighting systems in several buildings were either non-functional, poorly maintained or completely shut down.

Fire extinguishers, hydrants and other emergency response systems were not in proper working condition, potentially rendering them useless during an emergency.

Emergency exits blocked or locked

In a few prominent institutions, fire alarm systems were not functioning. Emergency exits leading to terraces were locked and evacuation routes were obstructed.

Safety protocols for emergencies were inadequate. Locked emergency exits could prove disastrous during a fire or other emergency, significantly delaying evacuation and putting hundreds of students at risk.

Untrained staff in emergency response

Inspecting officers also discovered that many employees and staff members were unaware of how to operate fire extinguishers.

The lack of basic fire safety training was considered a major concern, as immediate response during the initial stages of a fire often determines whether an incident can be controlled or escalates into a tragedy.

Quote

“Nearly 80% of the inspected coaching centres did not have dedicated fire exits, increasing risks during emergencies. Several fire extinguishers were also found to be expired.”

— Saurabh Patel, fire officer

Hamidia hospital lacks fire NOC

Officials found that only two buildings within the Hamidia Hospital campus possess valid fire NOCs, while several other structures lack both fire clearance and adequate fire safety arrangements.

Authorities are preparing to issue a notice to the hospital management. The inspection also highlighted shortages of essential firefighting equipment, raising concerns over emergency preparedness in a facility that handles thousands of patients daily, including critically ill and ICU patients.