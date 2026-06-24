CMRS Team To Conduct Comprehensive Inspection Of Signalling System Today | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) arrived to check the signalling system of Bhopal Metro on Wednesday evening.

The CMRS team will carry out a comprehensive inspection of the signalling system on Thursday. Led by Neelbhrasen Gupta, the team will examine all aspects of the metro signalling system.

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said that the operation of metro trains remained suspended on Wednesday as officials were busy ensuring that everything related to the signalling system was in order.

It is learnt that Metro officials have briefed the visiting CMRS team about the signalling system’s functioning and preparations.

Once the signalling system gets clearance from the CMRS team, which is likely in the first week of next month, multiple metro train operations will begin on the metro line. Currently, only one metro train is operational in a manual manner.

The operation of more than one metro train, once the signalling system comes into operation, will help increase the frequency of metro trains and reduce waiting time for passengers.