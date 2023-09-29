CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Chief municipal officer Pawan Sharma removed garbage from many public places with the help of JCB machines and tractor-trolleys on Friday when the sanitary workers’ strike fifth day.

He launched a clean-up drive at 50 places. The sanitary workers of the civic body are on strike following a call by the Safai Mazdoor Congress Trade Union.

Cleanliness officer Javed Khan Barunendra Choubey and other officials were present during the drive.

Sharma said the places, cleaned up on Friday included Bade road, the alleys around Dolphin School, the place outside block office, Kalabagh, Bareth Road, and Gandhi Chowk.

Garbage collected from these places was put in tractor-trolleys and sent to trenching ground.

The drive will continue until the strike is called off. Sharma has arranged for running garbage-collecting vehicles. Ten drivers have been asked to collect garbage from different wards in the city.

Meanwhile, a campaign, called ‘Swachhta Hi Service’ (cleanliness is the real service), is going to be launched from October 1.

As part of the campaign, the people’s representatives, social workers and citizens will clean up the roads from railway station to Nehru Chowk and other places.

According to chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav, cremation will be cleaned up on October 2.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with the officials of Nagar Palika.

Sehore sanitary workers join strike

The sanitary workers went on an indefinite strike on Friday. Garbage was not removed from different parts of the city because of the strike. The sanitary workers have struck work to press for their 15-point charter of demands. They also submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate in Budhni. President of the district unit of Sanitary Workers’ Union Monu Marothia said the government did not pay any heed to their demands for several years.

Their demands included deduction of PF, old pension scheme, and other issues.