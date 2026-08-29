CM Yadav’s Jan Vishwas Abhiyan Puts Officers On Toes, Pending Complaints Tumble Across MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made three trips to districts as part of the Jan VishwasAbhiyan. Besides Yadav, officers visit the districts in various districts as part of the programme.

The officers in districts look scared regarding the disposal of the common man's complaints and long-pending issues because of the Abhiyan.

As a result, the officials have speeded up the process for disposal of long-pending complaints filed by people.

Disposal of CM Helpline complaints and applications filed under the Public Services Guarantee Act has picked up pace.

The officials disposed of over 1.50 lakh complaints on August 25. According to reports, 446,175 lakh complaints remained pending under the Public Services Guarantee Act, but the number reduced to 299,475 until August 25.

Similarly, 636,302 complaints filed through CM Helpline remained unsettled until August 1. But the number of complaints declined to 258,620 by August 25.

The disposal of complaints, which remained pending for over 100 days, has also picked up pace. Nearly 201,828 cases remained unsettled until August 1. But now, only 137,553 remain.

Together with this, the total number of pending complaints has also reduced by 90,000. Yadav launched the Jan VishwasAbhiyan on August 7 and began to do Samadhan Online.

He started the event by visiting Chhindwara. On the grounds of complaints on the CM Helpline, Yadav ordered the suspension of the chief medical and health officer, the Tehsilder, and Patwari. He also ordered stoppage of increments of the then chief executive officer of Janpad and labour officer.

The chief minister also directed the officials to issue a show cause notice to the sub-divisional magistrate.

During his visit to Barwani on August 14, he suspended two chief municipal officers, a JanpadPanchayat CEO, an assistant engineer, and two Patwaris for their failure to work out the CM Helpline complaints and the applications filed under the Public Services Guarantee Act on time.

During his visit to Tikamgarh on August 21, Yadav suspended the district registrar of cooperatives.

Yadav, who visits Balaghat on Saturday, will go to Neemuch on September 5 as part of the Jan VishwasAbhiyan.

Yadav's action regarding pending cases has instilled fear among officials. The officers fear the issues pertaining to Samadhan Online may crop up.

Thus, the officers have plunged into action to dispose of the cases filed through CM Helpline and under the Public Services Guarantee Act.