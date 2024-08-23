CM Yadav Orders Study To Evaluate Happiness Parameters, Engage Elderly In Anand Department Initiatives

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed that a study be conducted to evaluate the parameters of happiness, and for the same higher education institution or an ITI should be roped in. Yadav, reviewing the activities of Anand department here at Mantralaya on Friday stressed on engaging the elderly people with the activities of Anand department.

The elders above 75 years can be brought under the different insurance schemes and it should be ensured that they get proper medical care. Stating that Anand department should coordinate with other departments to expand its activities, the Chief Minister said that sports, school, higher education departments and Jan Abhiyan Parishad should be roped in for the same.

The works of institutions working for Anand Department shall be studied and shall be listed so that such creative works can also be undertaken in other cities as well, he added. It was informed in the meeting that Anand Grams are being developed and exemplary villages will be projected as successful examples. More than 560 Anand clubs are registered in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora was present in the meeting.

Happiness survey

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had constituted Anand department and a happiness survey was to be conducted. For happiness survey, a module was worked out under which people from different walks of life and society including rural were to be interviewed and a study report was supposed to be published.