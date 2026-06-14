 CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,835 Crore To 1.25 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries, Launches ₹190-Crore Projects In Sagar -- VIDEO
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HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,835 Crore To 1.25 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries, Launches ₹190-Crore Projects In Sagar -- VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,835 Crore To 1.25 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries, Launches ₹190-Crore Projects In Sagar -- VIDEO

In Sagar, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred the 37th instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana, depositing ₹1,500 each into the accounts of 1.25 crore women, totalling ₹1,835 crore. He also launched 53 development projects worth ₹190.85 crore in Kesli. Beneficiaries can check their status online, though new registrations have been suspended since 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,835 Crore To 1.25 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries, Launches ₹190-Crore Projects In Sagar -- VIDEO
CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,835 Crore To 1.25 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries, Launches ₹190-Crore Projects In Sagar -- VIDEO |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the 37th instalment of the Ladli Behna Scheme to the accounts of his 1.25 crore 'ladli behnas' from the Kesli area of the Deori Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

A total of ₹1,500 was credited into the accounts of each eligible beneficiary.

Through a single-click transfer, a total of ₹1,835 crore was disbursed to nearly 1.25 crore women across the state under the scheme.

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Foundation stone for projects worth ₹190 laid

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated a total of 53 development projects in Kesli, worth ₹190.85 crore.

This included the bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking) of 28 new projects and the inauguration of 25 completed projects.

How to check payment status

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana can check their payment status online from home.

To do so, they need to visit the scheme’s official website, enter their Samagra ID or registration number, and check the ‘Application and Payment Status’ section on the homepage.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number; once you enter and verify it, the full payment details will appear on your screen.

How ​​to check your name in list

If you want to verify whether your name remains on the list of beneficiaries, the portal offers a facility for this as well. Visit the official website and click on the 'Final List' option. Then, enter your mobile number and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Click on 'Get OTP' and enter the One-Time Password received on your mobile. Upon submission, the complete list will appear, allowing you to check for your name. What is the status regarding new registrations?

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