CM Mohan Yadav To Youths: Don’t Just Vote, Enter Politics | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Young people should come into politics and play an active role in strengthening democracy. They can become doctors and engineers but they should also come forward in politics and contribute to nation building, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the Sansad Youth Parliament 2026 here on Thursday. Over 52 youths from 12 states participated.

He said their presence at the state Assembly ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day reflected India's diversity. Yadav described the premises as "mini India". A major part of his address focused on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He claimed that 76% of Muslim women surveyed had supported the UCC and said the principle behind it was that the law should not discriminate on the basis of religion. He also attacked Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and accused the Congress of "wasting parliamentary time" and "pursuing personal agendas".

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that the youth should focus on shaping their lives and the future of India.

Citing the contribution of Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Swami Vivekananda, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Ramprasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla Khan, he said that they were all young when they worked for the country and made the ultimate sacrifice.