CM Mohan Yadav To Discuss 45 Points Of 17 Departments Today | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold a meeting to discuss 45 points of 17 departments on Friday.

Yadav is holding such a meeting for the first time to discuss the issues of several departments together.

The meeting will consider Yadav's announcement for setting up an IT Knowledge City in Bhopal, which will require land. So, the meeting will discuss the use of 87 acres of Union Carbide.

But the government can make any decision on the issues, keeping in mind the court order. After disposal of Union Carbide's toxic waste, Yadav decided to set up a memorial and use the land for other purposes. The meeting will discuss how a further action can be taken on the issue.

The Fire Safety Act, re-densification of Housing Board schemes, formation of the police recruitment board, acquiring part of the land from Bhopal BHEL, formation of a medical university, division of Rajivgandhi Pradyogiki Vishwavidyalaya into three parts, and giving reservation to Agniveer in government jobs will figure in the discussion.

The departments will prepare a pr cis of the issues discussed in the meeting in case they need the cabinet's approval.