CM Mohan Yadav To Be On A 3-Day Visit To Dubai, To Leave On Sunday | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who will be on a three-day tour to Dubai, is leaving for the country on Sunday morning.

The additional chief secretary of the CM's Secretariat and Industries, Neeraj Mandloi; the MD of the MP State Industrial Corporation Chandramauli Shukla; and the commissioner (public relations), Manish Singh, will accompany him.

Besides, a team of officers of the industries department will go with Yadav.

The chief minister will participate in the annual investment summit in Dubai. Chairman of Global Foundation Dawood al-Sejwani, who came to Bhopal, invited Yadav to the annual investment meeting.

Nearly 800 industrialists from Asia will participate in it. During this period, Yadav will interact with some industrialists about the Global Investors' Summit (GIS).

After taking part in the two-day meet, Yadav will hold a round-table meeting in September, keeping in mind the GIS. He will also hold one-to-one discussions with those industrialists who take interest in MP.

Yadav, who returns to Bhopal on September 9, visited Dubai last year to hold talks with investors.