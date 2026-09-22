CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Department-Wise Data On Pending Employee Cases | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has decided to hold a meeting with the officers regarding the pending cases of employees.

He has sought employee-related information from all departments. The appointments on compassionate grounds, promotions, direct recruitment, disciplinary action, and pension-related cases remain pending in all departments.

Before Yadav's proposed meeting, the CM's secretariat has dashed off a letter to all officers, asking them to explain the reasons for the pending cases.

The CM's secretariat has directed the departments to send the required information without delay.

Appointments on compassionate grounds remain pending in various departments for a long time. The government wants to dispose of such cases without delay.

The government has opened the door of promotions to its employees. The discussions over giving one more promotion to the employees continue in some departments, and Yadav may discuss such cases in the meeting.

Departmental enquiries and pension cases also remain pending for a long time in the departments.

The government often receives complaints of corruption in such cases. Now, the chief minister may find a solution to these problems through monitoring at his level.