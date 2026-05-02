CM Mohan Yadav, RSS Influence Seen In Political Appointments Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Political appointments are under way in the state. The appointment orders have been issued for some other organisations.

The government appointed OM Jain chairman of the Housing Board; Vinod Gotiya head of Teerth and Evam Mela Vikas Pradhikaran; Praveen Sharma chairman of Yuva Ayog; and Raghvendra Sharma chairman of Yog Ayog.

Similarly, Sandeep Jain was appointed chairman of the Jabalpur Development Authority; Kaushal Sharma, chairman of Maharshi Patanjali Sansthan; Saubhgya Singh, head of Pathya Pustak Nigam; and Virendra Goyal, chairman of the Singrauli Development Authority.

Pankaj Joshi became the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Board; Prabhudayal Kushwaha, chairman of Kush Samaj Kalyan Samiti; and Ramesh Sharma got the Rajya Karmachari Kalyan Samiti.

Together with these politicians, Rakesh Jadon was appointed deputy chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Board and Prashant Keswani deputy chairman of the Jabalpur Development Authority.

The state government has given appointments to three dozen politicians. The political appointments show the influence of the chief minister, Mohan Yadav, and the RSS.

The government made political appointments even on the recommendations of various outfits of the RSS. Saubhagya Sing and Ramesh Sharma worked for the Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh for many years.

The appointments also manifested the influence of the BJP's national co-organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash and Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

The party's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal kept away from appointing supporters. In fact, he did not recommend the name of any of his supporters for political appointments.

Appointments in BDA, IDA, DDA, are yet to be made

Political appointments in Bhopal, Indore, and Dewas development authorities are yet to be made. The name of Chetan Singh is doing the rounds for the post of Bhopal Development Authority, but the minister, Visvash Sarang, has opposed Chetan Singh's candidature.

After the name of Harinarayan Yadav for the chairmanship of the Indore Development Authority sparked resentment, the name of a former legislator, Sudarshan Gupta, was doing the rounds. The government is set to appoint Bahadur Mukati as chairman of the Dewas Development Authority but has yet to announce it