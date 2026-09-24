CM Mohan Yadav Pulls Up Education Officials Over Response To Rahul Gandhi’s Question In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pulled up officers of several departments during separate review meetings at Mantralaya on Wednesday, questioning the school education department in particular over its failure to give a suitable reply to an issue raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Chief Minister held separate meetings with officers of the school education, higher education, general administration and women and child development departments.

He sought to know from school education department officers what issue Gandhi had raised. The department officers informed him that it was related to selected teachers.

The Chief Minister reprimanded the officers, asking why the department had failed to give a suitable reply to the question raised by Gandhi.

Meanwhile, department officers informed him that the targets for scooty and laptop distribution had been achieved, but the department was lagging behind in reimbursement of fees under the Right to Education.

The Chief Minister insisted that immediate measures be taken to resolve the issue.

He also directed that Rs 3,800 crore meant for Sandipni School could be reduced and the reduced sum could be used for the betterment of other schools.

The officers also informed him that 40,000 promotions could be made following clearance of the TET exam.

The Chief Minister also held a meeting with higher education department officers. The officers informed him that universities had a large number of vacant posts. Overall, the higher education department has over 3,000 vacant posts.

Seeks details on nutrition supply

While interacting with officers of the women and child development department, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of nutrition diet supply as the department is set to float a one-year tender.

He sought details about the tender conditions and the rate of the nutrition diet. He stressed that the supply should not be stopped under any circumstances.

Notably, on a temporary basis, the department is supplying nutrition diet for three months after the Livelihood Mission refused to manufacture and supply it, citing a pricing issue.

Questions GAD on pending promotions

In the meeting with General Administration Department (GAD) officers, the Chief Minister wanted to know how many promotion cases were pending at different levels and what action was being taken.

He also inquired how many cases of appointment on compassionate grounds and departmental enquiry (DE) were pending.