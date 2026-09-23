Bairagarh Bridge Delay Draws Penalty Order, March 2027 Deadline In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department (PWD) minister Rakesh Singh expressed strong displeasure over the slow progress in construction work of the Bairagarh-based elevated bridge and its inadequate lighting arrangement on Tuesday.

He instructed officials to impose a penalty on the agency for negligence and delay in construction works as per the conditions of the contract. He said that construction work should be strictly completed by March 2027.

Singh, accompanied by BJP MLA from Huzur seat Rameshwar Sharma, inspected the ongoing works of the bridge and took stock of physical progress, quality, security arrangements, service road and public traffic-related things.

He instructed the agency to sort out all shortcomings and disarrangements within three days. He said that till the construction of the bridge, the service road will be the main route for the movement of people and vehicles.

Hence, security measures should be maintained on priority. He directed officials to start the defunct or mismanaged street lights, streamline arrangements near the civil hospital and ensure safe traffic arrangements for ambulances, patients and people.

The barriers during the construction should be placed only at those sites where work is underway. Unnecessary barricading should not be done.

The waste material at the construction site should be immediately removed.

The problems faced by businessmen and local people during the construction phase should be solved on priority. Instructions were also given to ensure proper rainwater harvesting on the bridge.