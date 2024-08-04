CM Mohan Yadav Promises Job Priority For Women & Major Development Projects In Damoh District

Dear sisters tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav in the Shravan festival organized at Jabera in Damoh district |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said priority will be given to women in employment opportunities. Along with a regular instalment of Rs 1,250, additional Rs 250 will be deposited into the accounts of Ladli Behnas as Raksha Bandhan gift on August 10.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in the entire Sawan month and programmes will be organised in every district, he said. The CM was addressing the Ladli Behna Utsav Sah Uphar programme in Jabera of Damoh district on Saturday.

Announcing to turn Jabera as nagar parishad, he dedicated a high-level bridge connecting Abhana Patan route and Tendukheda Jamunkheda Ajitpur. He said Bundelkhand is going to get a makeover through Ken-Betwa Link project. The Vyarma river of Damoh will be connected with the Ken-Betwa Irrigation project to ensure water availability in the entire area. He exhorted farmers not to sell their lands as in next two months, the foundation stone of the project will be laid and it will prove a milestone in changing lives of the people. Bundelkhand will be ahead of Punjab and Haryana, he added.

In September, an investors meet will be organised in Sagar. The government is making an effort to lay the web of industries in all districts, which will also provide jobs to women. Panchayat minister Prahlad Patel, animal husbandry minister Lakhan Patel and culture minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi were present.