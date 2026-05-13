One Officer, One Car Order Issued 7 Years Ago, Shelved | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has swung into action to cut fuel consumption after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people for it.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already reduced the number of vehicles from his motorcade.

The present situation recalls an order of 2019 issued by the finance department to put a check on the number of cars, but the order is yet to be carried out.

The then principal secretary finance Anurag Jain, now the chief secretary, issued the order, advising the officials to reduce the number of cars.

According to the order, when a government officer holds the charge of more than one department, the number of cars at his disposal increases.

The officers were told to inform the state government through the higher-ups about such cars.

According to the order, such cars were to be allotted to other officers to reduce the number of hired taxis.

The order also said the officers would inform the finance department about the use of cars on the fifth day of every month.

The government also told the corporations, boards, universities, and civic bodies to follow the order.

None of the government offices followed the order. But now, because of the West Asia war and rising prices of petrol and diesel, the government may issue the order afresh.

Rules for hiring cars by the officers were made in 1999. According to the rules, if the charges are higher than the ones an officer is supposed to get, he has to pay the charges.

The finance department also said the government would not pay the additional charges for hiring vehicles if the officers did not follow the rules.