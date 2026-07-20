CM Mohan Yadav, Minister's Travel By E-Bus To Jagdishpur Cabinet Meeting | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav travelled to Jagdishpur Fort in an e-bus on Sunday to attend the cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister departed from the CM House in an electric bus along with ministers.

All ministers and their staff arrived at the CM House at 10 am from where they left for the meeting venue in three electric buses.

During the journey, the ministers' personal vehicles, pilot vehicles and escort vehicles were left behind at the CM House.

Senior officials attending the cabinet meeting also left their vehicles at Kushabhau Thakre Complex and travelled collectively to Jagdishpur venue by electric bus at 10 am.

The Chief Minister was welcomed along the route at Patra Pul, Lambakheda and on his arrival in Jagdishpur. MLA Vishnu Khatri welcomed him on his arrival.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and viewed a heritage exhibition at Jagdishpur Fort.

He also interacted with tribal artists. The exhibition features portraits of the state's tribal heroes, as well as rulers and patriots associated with good governance.