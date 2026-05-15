CM Mohan Yadav Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Several Other Ministers

CM Mohan Yadav Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Several Other Ministers | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers in New Delhi on Thursday.

Yadav met Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Prahlad Joshi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patel.

Shah was busy with the West Bengal assembly elections. Yadav invited him to MP.

Yadav informed Shah about how the people belonging to the Baiga community were brought to the mainstream of the society after the end of the Maoists in the Balaghat area.

Yadav said he had invited Shah to the Baiga festival being held in Balaghat and informed him about the formation of the committee for uniform civil code (UCC).

Yadav said suggestions for UCC would be sought in districts and divisions. Yadav was accompanied by the officers of various departments.

The chief minister also put up the issues related to the state before the ministers and invited Naidu to lay the foundation for an airport in Ujjain.

Yadav discussed the progress of wheat procurement in the state with Joshi and informed Patil about the Ken-Betwa Link project.

The chief minister, who told Patil about the issues related to the displacement of locals, made it clear that he would peacefully solve all problems.

During his meeting with Khattar, Yadav discussed Simhastha and other issues. The chief minister raised the issue of funds for various projects, which were stopped.