CM Mohan Yadav Invites Bjp National President Nitin Nabin To Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met BJP national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi on Friday and invited him to visit Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Yadav said he briefed the BJP president on development works undertaken by the state government. He added that Nabin appreciated the functioning of the government and described the Madhya Pradesh BJP organisation as among the best in the country.

The Chief Minister said preparations for Simhastha, one of the state’s biggest religious events, would require coordinated efforts between the government and the BJP organisation.

Yadav also said he had invited Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Madhya Pradesh and study the Sandipani School model, which he described as one of the best education models in the country.

He said the Union minister would also review the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state, which was introduced in 2020.

Referring to political developments in West Bengal, Yadav said BJP MLAs had elected their leader and that “the lotus has bloomed” in the state after 75 years of Independence, adding that Bengal would now witness a new phase of development.