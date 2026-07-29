CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Nishatpura Railway Station; Two Express Trains Get Regular Stop | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated Nishatpura Railway Station with the commencement of the regular stoppages of the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express and the Jabalpur-Veraval Somnath Express.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said that after Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Vande Bharat trains and Metro services, Bhopal has received another major rail facility in the form of the state-of-the-art Nishatpura Railway Station, developed at a cost of about Rs 14 crore.

The station has modern passenger amenities, including a foot overbridge, elevators, high-level platforms, waiting rooms, coach guidance and train indicator systems, disabled-friendly facilities and parking.

He said the stoppages of the Malwa and Somnath Expresses would benefit thousands of passengers and help reduce the passenger load at Bhopal Junction.

Yadav said railway projects worth more than Rs 1.18 lakh crore are underway in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that the redevelopment of 80 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 100% rail electrification are giving fresh impetus to rail infrastructure in the state.

The new stoppages are expected to improve travel convenience for passengers from Bhopal and nearby areas by reducing travel time and strengthening regional rail connectivity.