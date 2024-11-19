 CM Mohan Yadav Declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Tax-Free; CM To Attend Special Screening (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Tax-Free; CM To Attend Special Screening (WATCH)

CM Mohan Yadav Declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Tax-Free; CM To Attend Special Screening (WATCH)

The movie is based on burning of coach S6 of Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station in Gujarat in 2002 that resulted in deaths of 59 passengers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Movie Poster |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film would be tax free in state. He will watch the film at Drive in Cinema at Lake View Hotel run by tourism department on Wednesday evening. The screening will be held at 7 pm. Elected representatives will also watch the film, and the tourism department has made the arrangements.

The movie is based on burning of coach S6 of Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station in Gujarat in 2002 that resulted in deaths of 59 passengers. The incident led to large scale riots in Gujarat. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Rasshi Khanna. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

Read Also
Watch Video: Dozens Of Muslim Shopkeepers Forced To Vacate Stalls At Swadeshi Fair In MP's Damoh
article-image

Interacting with the media persons, CM said, ‘It’s a good film and we have made it tax free so that many people can watch it.’ He said the incident is a black chapter in India’s history and added that the then CM Narendra Modi handled it well and saved the pride of Gujarat. Indirectly, he accused the Congress of playing politics with it.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 2 Nigerians Arrested With Contraband Worth ₹5.62 Crore In Taloja; Flat Owners Booked For Violating Rental Norms
Navi Mumbai: 2 Nigerians Arrested With Contraband Worth ₹5.62 Crore In Taloja; Flat Owners Booked For Violating Rental Norms
Mumbai: Adani Realty Unveils Major Expansion Plans, Including 25,000-Seat Convention Centre Near Navi Mumbai Airport
Mumbai: Adani Realty Unveils Major Expansion Plans, Including 25,000-Seat Convention Centre Near Navi Mumbai Airport
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kalyan East Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Dhanjay Bodare's Workers Attacked In Ulhasnagar; Stones Pelted At Car
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kalyan East Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Dhanjay Bodare's Workers Attacked In Ulhasnagar; Stones Pelted At Car
After Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat QUITS Kundali Bhagya, Show Slated To Go OFF AIR After 7 Years
After Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat QUITS Kundali Bhagya, Show Slated To Go OFF AIR After 7 Years
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Mohan Yadav Declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Tax-Free; CM To Attend Special Screening (WATCH)

CM Mohan Yadav Declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Tax-Free; CM To Attend Special Screening (WATCH)

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Avantika Avenue, Alkapuri, Bhawani...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Avantika Avenue, Alkapuri, Bhawani...

10-Day-Long Cycle Expedition By Engineer Regiment Begins In Madhya Pradesh

10-Day-Long Cycle Expedition By Engineer Regiment Begins In Madhya Pradesh

Passengers Vandalise Train Engine, Abuse Loco Pilot Over Delay At Jabalpur Railway Station (WATCH)

Passengers Vandalise Train Engine, Abuse Loco Pilot Over Delay At Jabalpur Railway Station (WATCH)

Indian Railways To Add Over 1K General Coaches, Benefiting One Lakh Passengers Daily

Indian Railways To Add Over 1K General Coaches, Benefiting One Lakh Passengers Daily