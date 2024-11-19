CM Mohan Yadav Declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Tax-Free; CM To Attend Special Screening (WATCH)

Movie Poster |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film would be tax free in state. He will watch the film at Drive in Cinema at Lake View Hotel run by tourism department on Wednesday evening. The screening will be held at 7 pm. Elected representatives will also watch the film, and the tourism department has made the arrangements.

The movie is based on burning of coach S6 of Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station in Gujarat in 2002 that resulted in deaths of 59 passengers. The incident led to large scale riots in Gujarat. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Rasshi Khanna. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

Interacting with the media persons, CM said, ‘It’s a good film and we have made it tax free so that many people can watch it.’ He said the incident is a black chapter in India’s history and added that the then CM Narendra Modi handled it well and saved the pride of Gujarat. Indirectly, he accused the Congress of playing politics with it.