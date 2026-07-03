CM Mohan Yadav Changes 'Kshipra' To 'Shipra '; AI Admits Error | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tricky situation occurred for the officers at a meeting to discuss the Narmada River project, which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was presiding over on Thursday.

In the presentation about Simhastha, the Shipra River was mentioned as Kshipra, but it did not escape the chief minister's careful eye.

He said the correct name of the river is Shipra, so everyone should use this name.

The officers, however, checked with AI and said the real name was Kshipra, but the chief minister advised the officers to go through the Meghdootam of Kalidasa and other Vedic texts for the exact name of the river.

When the officers used AI afresh, they came to know that the exact name of the river is 'Shipra' and not 'Kshipra'. AI, too, accepted its mistake and agreed that the correct name of the river should be Shipra.

In Ujjain, people use both Shipra and Kshipra. Then Yadav explained to officers the meaning of Kshipra, which signifies the one who moves faster.

Yadav did not stop there. He said, ''The real name is Shipra, which means the river that calmly flows.''

Shipra is a silent river, he said, adding that if the incidents of flood are set aside, nobody drowns in this river.

The name of the river -- whether it should be Shipra or Kshipra -- sparked a debate before the 2016 Simhastha.

Then an officer said the correct name should be Kshipra, which was the corrupted version of Shipra.

The chief minister, however, corrected officers, saying the accurate name of the river is Shipra, which is not a derivative of any word, like Kshipra.