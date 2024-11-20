 CM Mohan Yadav Attends Special Screening Of 'The Sabarmati Report'; Declares Film Tax-Free In Madhya Pradesh
Film actor Vikrant Massey said that Madhya Pradesh was his second home and his relation with the state was deep.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav watched ‘The Sabarmati Report’ along with film artists, including actor Vikrant Massey and Rashi Khanna, in a special screening at Drive-in-Cinema in the city on Wednesday. 

Film actor Vikrant Massey said that Madhya Pradesh was his second home and his relation with the state was deep.  He said that his three to four films were shot in the state. “After Mumbai,   a large number of films have been shot in MP," the actor said. 

Vikrant further said that the reason behind making ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was to highlight the incident which occurred 22 years back, especially the role of the media. “No movie is made on the incident,” he said, adding that “I am very thankful to CM Mohan Yadav for making the movie tax free.” 

Chief Minister Yadav congratulated the team for the movie which reveals the truth of the incident. He said that the state government has made a film policy to make the state shooting-friendly. Elected representatives also watched the film, and the tourism department had made the arrangements.

Yadav announced on Tuesday that ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film would be tax free in the state. The movie is based on the burning of coach S6 of Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station in Gujarat in 2002 that resulted in deaths of 59 passengers. The incident led to large-scale riots in Gujarat. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Rasshi Khanna. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

