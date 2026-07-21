CM Mohan Yadav Asks Police To Stay Alert On Farmers' Issues, Student Protests; Announces 9,000 Recruitments | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday asked the police force across the state to prepare for issues related to farmers, including drought-like conditions and fertiliser distribution, as well as issues concerning youths. He also directed the police to remain alert to student protests.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a review meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana and senior police officials at the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Amid the Assembly session, the Chief Minister visited the PHQ to review the department's functioning.

At present, farmers in several parts of the state are protesting over the inadequate supply of fertilisers and seeds.

In some areas, farmers are seeking government assistance to sow crops again because of scanty rainfall, which has created drought-like conditions.

The Chief Minister also referred to student protests in New Delhi over unemployment and paper leak issues. He directed the police to handle such situations with a soft approach.

The Chief Minister reviewed as many as 20 issues related to the police department.

He said the department would recruit 9,000 police constables and personnel in other ranks in the coming days and that the proposal had been approved.

He also said around 25,000 police personnel had been promoted in the recent promotion process.

Appointments from tribes

The Chief Minister directed officials to launch a special drive to recruit candidates from the Baiga, Sahariya and Bhariya Primitive Tribes into the police department.

He also reviewed the recruitment process for the police band being carried out by the Special Armed Force.

Police Recruitment Board

During the meeting, officials also discussed the proposed formation of a Police Recruitment Board, which was announced by the Chief Minister in August 2025 but has yet to be established.

The Chief Minister said the proposal might be cleared at the next Cabinet meeting.