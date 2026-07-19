 Bhopal Bike Theft Near Police Checkpoint Solved, Accused Arrested In Two Days
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Bhopal Bike Theft Near Police Checkpoint Solved, Accused Arrested In Two Days

Mangalwara police arrested an alleged vehicle lifter and recovered a stolen motorcycle worth ₹50,000 within two days. The bike was stolen near a police checkpoint during a helmet-checking drive. Police said the accused exploited the situation to flee with the vehicle. Earlier allegations against a constable were denied.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
Bhopal Bike Theft Near Police Checkpoint Solved, Accused Arrested In Two Days
Bhopal Bike Theft Near Police Checkpoint Solved, Accused Arrested In Two Days | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mangalwara police have arrested a vehicle lifter for allegedly stealing a motorcycle near a police checkpoint in the city and recovered the stolen vehicle worth around Rs 50,000.

The complainant had earlier alleged that a constable took the motorcycle's keys and handed them to the thief who escaped with the bike.

According to reports, complainant Mohammad Sagir reported on July 15 that he was riding his brother-in-law Nadeem's motorcycle towards Ibrahimpura when he spotted a police check drive near Bharat Talkies. As he was not wearing a helmet, he was stopped by policemen at the check point.

After some time, he found that the motorcycle had disappeared. Based on his complaint, Mangalwara police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ayush Gupta said a team led by Mangalwara police station in-charge Inspector Ajay Kumar Soni examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspect as Mohammad Kaif.

Police arrested Kaif, a resident of the Teelajamalpura police station area, within two days and recovered the motorcycle.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted that he took advantage of the situation during the check drive and fled with the vehicle. Kaif has one previous criminal case registered against him.

Earlier, complainant Sagir had claimed that a constable took the keys and handed them to the thief by mistake, leading to the theft of the motorcycle. However, the constable denied the allegation.

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