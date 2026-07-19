Bhopal Central Vista: 10 Modern Towers Planned to Replace Ageing Govt Buildings | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Housing Board's Central Vista project to reconstruct new buildings in place of Satpura Bhawan and Vindhyanchal Bhawan has reached the master plan stage.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will now be prepared. The plan envisages construction of five towers for each building.

"We are working on the project and its Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared," Madhya Pradesh Housing Board commissioner Gautam Singh told Free Press.

Another official associated with the project said that a total of 10 towers would be constructed in place of the two buildings, which had become too old.

Several government offices are operating from both ageing buildings. The towers will be constructed in four phases. The proposed plan envisages towers of six to seven floors.

A senior Housing Board officer associated with the project said the estimated execution period was three to five years.

The building blocks will be constructed in line with green building norms, allowing maximum sunlight and adequate ventilation.

Earlier, a rooftop helipad was being contemplated but there is now no such plan. The project s construction cost is estimated to be Rs 1,000 crore or more.

The officer said the new blocks would receive green ratings. The plan emphasises vertical development by reducing ground coverage. The remaining area will be used for green spaces.

In the first phase, the V1 and S1 towers will be constructed on available open space. In the second phase, both buildings will be demolished.

The project also provides for leasing out some space to financial institutions such as banks. Construction will commence after clearance from the chief minister and chief secretary's offices.

The government decided to reconstruct the buildings in place of Satpura Bhawan and Vindhyanchal Bhawan after a massive fire at Satpura Bhawan in June 2023.