CM Mohan Yadav Asks Mp Collectors To Conduct Night Halts In Villages To Oversee Schemes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed District Collectors to maximize their night halts in villages to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level.

He also instructed them to conduct regular tours of their districts, engage in direct communication with the public, and resolve local grievances on the spot.

Addressing divisional commissioners and collectors via video conference on Friday, the CM emphasized the need to complete public welfare projects rapidly through close coordination with elected representatives.

Reviewing the 'Jal Ganga Conservation' campaign, the CM noted that the initiative, which commenced on March 19 and will continue until June 30, has earned the state national recognition over the past two years. Regarding wheat procurement, he instructed collectors to ensure that the produce of small farmers is weighed first. He directed officials to personally inspect procurement centers to guarantee that farmers do not face any hardships during the process.

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The CM also pitched for the establishment of 50-bed hospitals at all major religious places in the state. Furthermore, he highlighted the success of 'Sandipani Schools' in boosting board exam results and called for this to be publicized as a significant achievement.During the session, collectors briefed the CM on their progress. Yadav warned those lagging behind their targets to intensify their efforts and ensure all departmental goals are met without delay.