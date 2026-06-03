CM, Khandelwal Hold Meet; BJP May Field 3rd Candidate For RS Polls | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal held a lengthy meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav soon after coming back from Delhi on Wednesday.

Khandelwal discussed the names of the party's Rajya Sabha candidates with the central leadership in Delhi.

Immediately after holding a discussion with Khandelwal, Yadav left for Delhi.

The BJP's central leaders sought the opinions of their state unit about fielding a candidate for the third seat.

Once the central leaders receive a green signal from Yadav and Khandelwal, they will field the third candidate. Both leaders mulled over the issue.

If the seven legislators of the opposition do cross-voting, the BJP's third candidate will win. So, the party is weighing all options before fielding a candidate for the third seat.

The BJP may wait after declaring the names of two candidates and field someone for the third seat once the Congress announces its nominee.

According to sources, both Yadav and Khandelwal discussed the name of the candidate whom the party might field for the third seat.

The BJP may announce the names of its two candidates in a day or two. According to sources, if the party decides to field a candidate for the third seat, his name will come to light in the morning of the day of filing nominations.