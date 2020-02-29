CM Kamal Nath pays homage to martyrs at National Police Memorial

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath paid a visit to the National Police Memorial New Delhi and paid homage to the martyrs, on Saturday. Border Security Force gave the Guard of Honour to the CM.

Accompanied by the DGP VK Singh, BSF DG Vivek Johri, ADG of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan Mukesh Jain, the CM Nath visited the various sections situated in the museum, specially the one which is dedicated to the MP police.

He visited the Shoury Gatha section where the names of 34,134 martyrs who had laid their lives on the line of duty are on display.

He mentioned in the visitors book that to see the memorial is one of the important event, the description of force bravery is unmatchable and the memorial provides the details of the police‘s history and bravery.