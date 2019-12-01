CM Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia meeting in air disperse clouds!

BHOPAL/MORENA: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who seemed to have a chip on his shoulder against the state government was seen with Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Morena on Saturday.

Both Scindia and Nath went to Morena to attend the wedding ceremony of the Jaura MLA Banwarilal Sharma’s grandson.

From Morena, Nath went to Gwalior from where he left for Bhopal, and Scindia went to Narwar by state helicopter.

Scindia told journalists that he is a soldier of the Congress, and all the speculations about him should be laid to rest, because being a party worker, he never leaves the ground.

After Scindia’s meeting with Nath, it is said that the former’s complaints are over.

Sources in the Congress said both the leaders also held talks about the election of MPCC president. Scindia reportedly told Nath that he wanted to head the MPCC and sought the chief minister’s help.

In fact, it is because of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s opposition that, Scindia has been deprived of the MPCC president’s post. Now, Scindia wants the post by bettering his relations with Nath.

Earlier, Scindia had shot off letters to Nath by raising various issues, like farmers’ loan weaver and corruption in transfer.

Scindia recently changed the status of his twitter account and wrote that he is a public servant. The word Congress was removed from the account.

There were speculations that Scindia might join the BJP. Now, after the meeting between Scindia and Nath, supporters of both the leaders heaved a high of relief.

Had the bitterness between them continued, the state government would have been in trouble. The party men were worried about it.

According to sources, both the leaders are likely to meet in Delhi, and after that, a decision on the selection of the new PCC chief might be taken.