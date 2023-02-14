CM hits back at Digvijaya after he alleges 'intelligence failure' in 2019 Pulwama attack

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Left) and Digvijay Singh (Right) |

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come down heavily on senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh for alleging intelligence failure in 2019 Pulwama attack.

“It’s an insult to the country’s army men. Such comments can bring down the morale of our army. I feel Digvijaya Singh should be probed for speaking Pakistan’s language.”

Labeling Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra as ‘Bharat Todo’ Yatra, the CM said that the Congress party should be probed as their rally includes ‘elements’ that aim to divide the country. He sought answers from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on this.

Chouhan was speaking to media after planting a sapling at Smart City park on Tuesday.

Notably, earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh, tweeted, “Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated."

On February 14 2019, a convoy of vehicles with Indian security forces onboard was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in Pulwama in erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred in the incident.

