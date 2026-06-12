CM Directs Departments To Release Transfer Lists By June 15 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday chaired a meeting of Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries serving in the departments under his direct charge at the Good Governance Institute.

The primary purpose of the meeting was to review the status of transfers in these departments. The Chief Minister has set June 15 as the deadline for completing the transfer process.

Yadav instructed officials of the departments under his charge to issue transfer lists before the stipulated deadline. He emphasised that it should not happen that transfer lists are not released in the departments directly overseen by him.

He also directed departments that have not yet submitted transfer proposals to send them to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat at the earliest.

Several ministers have been demanding an extension of the deadline for lifting the ban on transfers. However, Yadav is not in favour of extending the deadline.

Keeping in view the political recommendations received and administrative requirements related to transfers in the departments under his charge, he directed officials to submit the necessary proposals promptly.

The Chief Minister currently oversees the departments of Industries, Mining, Forest, Environment, Home, Public Relations, Law, Science and Technology, Narmada Valley Development, General Administration, Jail, Aviation, and Public Service Management. So far, none of these departments has released a transfer list.

With only three days remaining before the transfer window closes, pressure is mounting to complete the process.

However, even after the transfer ban period ends, transfers can still be carried out under the Chief Minister’s coordination, meaning the departments under his charge are unlikely to face any major difficulties.