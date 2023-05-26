CM Adityanath chairs review meeting, issues instructions to officials

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the state on Wednesday. In the meeting, CM Adityanath issued important instructions to various officials who were present in the meeting.

As the meeting commenced, CM Adityanath said that loudspeakers have again surfaced at sundry places in the state, which must be removed soon. He then directed all the police and administrative officials present in the meeting to resolve the grievances and issues of the general public with utmost honesty and integrity. He also advised them to be considerate and connect with the general public deeply.

Later in the meeting, he issued instructions to terminate the services of those police personnel who are found to be indulged in intoxication and drug abuse. Towards the end of the meeting, he informed that by June 10, every farmer of the state will be paid the funds of the Kisaan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The funds will directly be transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers, he added.