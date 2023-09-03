Climate Sathis: Changing Villages To Fight Climate Change

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Climate Sathis who are mostly women are making villagers aware of the dangers of climate change and also telling them how they can counter climate change.

In last few years, they persuaded villagers to plant saplings, adopt organic farming, water conservation and harvesting practices. Free Press talked to Climate Sathis about their work. Excerpts :

Got 25,000 saplings planted

I am working in 52 villages around Obaidullaganj in Raisen district. I tell villagers how humans are responsible for climate change. I persuaded villagers to plant 25,000 saplings. I have got a stop dam built on a rivulet. About 25 farmers have switched to organic farming. The challenges are many. It is very difficult to gather villagers at one place and convince them about something, which does not benefit them directly and immediately. Local officials also create problems.

-Saraswati Uikey

Promoted kitchen gardens

I work in 18 villages in Ichhawar block of Sehore district. I go door-to-door telling residents, specially women, that not a drop of water should be wasted. Water should be recycled and reused. I tell them that climate change affects all human beings. Frequent hailstorms, unseasonal rain, warm winters - all are hitting crops and reducing farmers’income. I have talked to at least 20,000 people on these issues. I persuade villagers to grow kitchen gardens to get fresh and chemical-free vegetables.

- Santoshi Bohiya

It’s now or never

I work in 25 villages in Nasrullaganj block of Sehore district. I tell villagers that the reason why we had sufficient rainfall in the past was because we had lots of trees. Climate change is affecting our jal, jangal and zameen and if we don’t act now, it will be too late. I got around 20,000 saplings planted. If each person plants one sapling, it will be enough. I also tell them to grow vegetables for their personal use in their backyard and use water from bathrooms to water the plants.

-Rukmani Devi

