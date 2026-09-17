Clearances Stall ₹6,637 Crore Urban Projects Across Madhya Pradesh, 23 Major Works Delayed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration and Development Department (UADD) has flagged pending clearances and land-related issues as major hurdles delaying 23 urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,637.49 crore across 13 urban local bodies.

According to UADD officials, a recent review of projects costing over Rs 100 crore found major water supply and sewerage works in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Khandwa, Ujjain and other cities running behind schedule.

Pending railway and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) permissions, forest and environmental clearances, land availability, design issues and inadequate contractor mobilisation are affecting progress.

Bhopal’s four projects delayed

In Bhopal, four projects worth Rs 1,537.44 crore are delayed. The Rs 582.31-crore water supply project has achieved 24.8% progress against the expected 26.8%. The Kolar WTP faces forest and environmental clearance issues due to its location in the Ratapani Tiger Reserve area.

Sewerage Package-2 is at 8.1% against 19%, while Package-3 is at 35.15% against 49%. The Rs 293.21-crore Package-4 is at 19%, awaiting NHAI permission for work on Ayodhya Bypass. BMC additional commissioner Tanmay V. Sharma said the issues have been referred to the state government.

Railway nod key bottleneck

Khandwa’s Rs 250.81-crore sewerage project awaits permission for four railway crossings and faces design delays. Ujjain requires railway permission for network works under two sewerage packages.

In Indore, forest/CAMPA and Nazul land issues are affecting water supply packages, while permission for a Mhow railway crossing remains pending. An NHAI NOC is also awaited for a 3.5-km trunk line under a sewerage package.

Major projects & progress

| ULB | Project | Cost in Rs. crore | Expected | Actual |

| Indore | Water Supply Package-1 | 800.20 | 30% | 18.49% |

| Bhopal | Water Supply | 582.31 | 26.8% | 24.8% |

| Bhopal | Sewerage Package-3 | 472.32 | 49% | 35.15% |

| Gwalior | Water Supply Package-2 | 473.76 | 15% | 8% |

| Gwalior | Water Supply Package-1 | 458.68 | 100% | 45% |

| Indore | Water Supply Package-2 | 448.22 | 7% | 1% |

| Indore | Sewerage Package-1 | 331.85 | 39% | 27.41% |

| Jabalpur | Water Supply | 312.10 | 85% | 34% |

| Khandwa | Sewerage | 250.81 | 44% | 23.96% |

| Rewa | Water Supply | 191.16 | 83% | 78% |

| Bhopal | Sewerage Package-2 | 189.60 | 19% | 8.10% |

| Pithampur | Sewerage | 188.41 | 44% | 15.35% |

| Indore | Sewerage Package-2 | 145.07 | 42% | 18.70% |

| Bhind | Sewerage | 141.98 | 28% | 14.50% |